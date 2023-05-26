‘I still hear’: 53-year-old manager is still being mentioned in certain circles at Tottenham – journalist











Luis Enrique is still being mentioned as a strong candidate in certain circles at Tottenham.

That is according to Jack Pitt-Brooke who was speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast about Tottenham’s managerial situation.

The journalist has had his ear to the ground in terms of Spurs’ manager hunt over the past few months, and he says that Enrique is still being mentioned in certain at Tottenham.

Of course, Enrique has been named as a target for quite some time now, and it sounds as though Spurs’ interest in the 53-year-old is not subsiding by any stretch of the imagination.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Enrique still being mentioned

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about Enrique.

“I still hear the name Luis Enrique mentioned in some quarters, but I think with him if they really wanted him they could have done it two months ago. He’s been out of work since the World Cup, I believe he resigned in December,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Obvious and easy

As Pitt-Brooke says, Enrique has been there for the taking for the past two months, but, for some reason, Spurs haven’t pulled the trigger.

It’s been reported that he wants the job, he’s a Champions League winner and he’s unattached, why isn’t he the Tottenham manager yet?

Yes, he didn’t have the best of times as the Spain boss, but international football is feast or famine, one bad result in a knockout game and you’re done for.

Enrique is a talented manager, and he could be just what the doctor ordered at Tottenham.

For some reason, Spurs haven’t gone in that direction yet, and it will be interesting to see whether or not they do indeed pursue this avenue in the coming weeks.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

