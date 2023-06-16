Harvey Barnes has emerged as a target for Tottenham in recent days.

Ben Jacobs reported that the winger could be a dark horse target for Spurs, while the Mail made the audacious claim that Spurs had made a £50m double bid for James Maddison and Barnes.

Numerous other clubs have been linked to Barnes, such as West Ham United, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, West Ham still plan to go after Barnes and they genuinely don’t believe he will be signing for Tottenham.

West Ham don’t think Barnes is Spurs-bound

Jones shared what he’d heard from someone within West Ham.

“That one does intrigue me a bit, but £50m isn’t going to sign you James Maddison, his valuation is £55-60m, so to think you can get Harvey Barnes for free in that is ludicrous.

“West Ham will try to sign Harvey Barnes as soon as they can. I’m not sure if they’re relying on the Rice money for that one, but I spoke to someone at West Ham and they said ‘we’re still going for Harvey Barnes, we don’t believe he’s joining Tottenham.’”

Confident

If West Ham are briefing that they don’t think Barnes will go to Spurs, then they themselves may be quite confident of getting a deal done.

Indeed, historically, if a club as big as Tottenahm are coming in for one of your targets, you begin to panic, but West Ham appear to be very calm about this situation.

Have they had some assurances from Barnes or his agents about his next destination? Potentially, but as Jones says, it appears that West Ham’s plan is to move for the £50m player as soon as possible.