Alasdair Gold has shared how Tottenham Hotspur have reacted to fresh reports claiming that Julian Nagelsmann is back in the race to become the club’s next manager.

Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel as Spurs continue their search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

It does appear that Arne Slot may be on pole position. Reports from the Sunday Mirror claimed that Slot had ordered his agent to reach an agreement with Tottenham.

Gold reacts to reports Tottenham are back in for Nagelsmann

But there was a twist on Saturday. The Times reported that Julian Nagelsmann is back in contention for the role after previously being ruled out.

The report noted that talks have restarted. And the German wants to know who will be appointed as the club’s sporting director before potentially taking the role.

Gold admitted that he is not entirely sure what may happen next. However, he did suggest that Tottenham have actually maintained their previous stance on Nagelsmann.

“You might have seen there’s been some new reports linking him again with Spurs,” he told his YouTube channel. “I should stress that Spurs continue to insist there’s still nothing in it at all, any links with Nagelsmann now. Who knows really anymore?”

The situation has been bizarre to follow from the outside. Tottenham have watched a number of talented managers seemingly rule themselves out of the race. And there has not been a clear amount of progress.

Ruling out Nagelsmann is a brave move. Perhaps he is not the right man for what Spurs want. But it piles the pressure on their search for the club to back away from considering the former Bayern Munich boss.

Slot would be an exciting choice. He has done an incredible job with Feyenoord. But there are also some much more underwhelming names who are being linked by reports or pundits.

And as Gold notes, it seems hard to imagine Nagelsmann leaving the frame entirely while he is available and the position is unfilled.