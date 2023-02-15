What Martin Odegaard did just after Takehiro Tomiyasu's error in Arsenal v Man City











Arsenal and Manchester City locked horns at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night in one of the biggest games of the Premier League season.

The Gunners went into the game three points ahead of the Citizens at the top of the table.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to bring Takehiro Tomiyasu in at right-back, with Ben White dropping to the bench.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, the Japan international made a costly mistake which helped gift City the lead.

In the 24th minute of the game, Tomiyasu attempted to play a pass back to Aaron Ramsdale.

However, the delivery was too short for the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Kevin De Bruyne duly ran onto the loose ball and lashed home first-time from outside the box.

Tomiyasu looked crestfallen, but his teammates did their best to get behind the defender.

Indeed, Odegaard could be seen going up to the right-back and physically lifting his chin up.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ramsdale also offered their support to Tomiyasu.

And the Emirates crowd’s support for the former Bologna man arguably drowned out the City fans’ celebrations.

BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty wrote: “Several Arsenal players, led by captain Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko, went straight over to Takehiro Tomiyasu after that mistake to offer instant support and consolation.

“Tomiyasu, understandably, looked crestfallen but that is a sign of the tight bond among this Arsenal side.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal set about looking to get back in the game, and managed to restore parity before the break.

The Gunners won a penalty, with Ederson adjudged to have fouled Eddie Nketiah in the box.

Bukayo Saka stepped up and duly sent the City goalkeeper the wrong way in the 42nd minute.

It was no less than Arsenal deserved. After conceding, they pressed and played with great intensity.

The Gunners could’ve let their heads drop. But as we saw with Tomiyasu and Odegaard, that wasn’t going to happen.

Arsenal remained positive, stuck to the task at hand, and at the break, it’s all square.