Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has shared that he’s already a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou’s pressing game plan.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Manchester United win, Son said he much preferred the newfound urgency to win the ball back higher up the pitch.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Son was full of praise for the style and said it’s much more likely to lead to early goals.

Son said: “I think I’m very very happy.

“Obviously as an attacking player when you’re playing in their half of the pitch and pressing, when you win the ball the goal is, the distances are shorter than when you’re in your box.

“Obviously I really like it, you have to make it harder here or on the opposite side.

“So I prefer to do it in their half of the pitch and we can score early on.

“So I’m very very happy to be honest.”

Praise for Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou hasn’t stopped pouring in since yesterday’s win.

Postecoglou has somehow fostered an incredibly positive attitude around Spurs even in the wake of Harry Kane leaving.

And as Son protests, Tottenham have a lot to thank their new manager for.

Son loves new pressing-based game plan under Postecoglou

Of course, it’s only natural to compare these comments to the previous system under manager Antonio Conte.

Conte’s disciplined 3-4-3 didn’t adhere to high-pressing and it’s clear that Spurs’ players are now enjoying a bit more freedom.

Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images

Yves Bissouma and now Pape Matar Sarr are the best examples, both look like new signings under Postecoglou.

And whilst there’s still a ton of tests to come, the early signs are positive for Spurs.

Son will surely now be hoping that he can find a way back into the goals as he aims to spearhead Tottenham’s new era under Postecoglou.

Son’s growing presence in the dressing room has been praised – a key part of him earning the captaincy.