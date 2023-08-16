£22m Tottenham player has become so much louder in the dressing room recently

New Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min has been highlighted as an increasingly crucial figure in the club’s dressing room.

That’s via a report in The Athletic which explains that Son’s importance and vocalness has increased behind the scenes.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The report also stated that Son was a very popular choice to succeed Harry Kane as captain and was deemed a natural fit.

At 31-years-old Son Heung-Min really is an incredibly experienced player.

111 South Korea appearances, 373 games for Tottenham – it’s no surprise that he was swiftly chosen.

Spurs are heading into a crucial new era under manager Ange Postecoglou and the Korean will be leading the way.

And £22m Son may be hoping that the captaincy also sparks a return to his best form.

Although Son’s dressing room presence has been increasing, his Tottenham numbers on the pitch haven’t.

It would be harsh to criticise 10 goals in 36 Premier League games too harshly from last season, but his numbers had dropped significantly from the previous campaign.

Son has become a leader in the Tottenham dressing room

Alongside Son in the captaincy group, James Maddison and Cristian Romero will perform a role as vice-captains.

James Maddison admitted that the honour was a surprise so soon after joining the club.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, he was very convinced about his leadership credentials.

It’s easy to attribute a bit of doom and gloom to Spurs after Harry Kane’s departure, but that doesn’t seem to be the feeling in the squad.

A lot of credit has to be given to Ange Postecoglou as the Tottenham players do seem rejuvenated under fresh stewardship.

Son is now leading the Tottenham dressing room and they are finding new ways to play on the pitch.

Postecoglou is installing a footballing philosophy that Spurs fans have been crying out for over the last few years.



Yes, Harry Kane has gone, but hole he’s left is already being filled by capable hands.