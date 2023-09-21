‘I really like him’: Peter Grant says Celtic have a brilliant 22-year-old in their squad now

Celtic’s transfer business is constantly under scrutiny and this summer has been no different.

Even though Brendan Rodgers added eight new faces to his squad, the question of adding quality and not quantity to the Celtic team has been levied at the club this summer but Peter Grant reckons that a player that was signed last year definitely adds quality.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I must admit I really like Oh. I think the problem was he’s been unfortunate. Last year he came at a bad time and tried to get his fitness up. And then this year in preseason he picked up an injury.

“I think he’s a handful. I thought he done really well at Ibrox for the period he was on. He looks sharper, but maybe he’s only got so many minutes in his legs.

“But yet again, if anything happens to Kyogo, God forbid, that’s when he’s got to play you because then he has to stand up.

“And he’s a young man as well but I still like him as a player. I still think he’s got something.”

Oh has made a decent contribution to Celtic since signing from Samsung Suwon Bluewings.

Last season, Oh played 591 minutes for Celtic, scoring seven goals. That’s a goal every 84 minutes which isn’t a bad return for a player who is mostly coming off the bench.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

The Korean clearly has something in his locker. He knows the way to goal but unfortunately for him, he is competing against a striker who is one of Scottish football’s hottest properties in Kyogo Furuhashi.

Oh just needs minutes from the start. He will get them. At some point, Rodgers will need to rest Kyogo. The amount of fixtures Celtic have coming up will dictate that the Japanese talisman will need to spend time on the bench.

All that Oh needs to do is take his chance and show the quality that Grant believes the 22-year-old has.

In other news, ‘Something Brendan will look at’: Peter Grant believes Rodgers could use ‘quality’ Celtic winger as a striker