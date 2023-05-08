'I love him so much': Ian Wright says he's a huge fan of 24-year-old Arsenal target











Arsenal legend Ian Wright and reported Gunners target Declan Rice shared some love for each other after West Ham’s win last night.

The Hammers picked up a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Manchester United yesterday. They are all but safe from relegation now, and they can turn their focus to their European semi-final.

Arsenal fans like Wright, who watched that game last night, would’ve been really impressed with Rice’s performance. He was sensational yesterday and the Gunners legend loved his display.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ian Wright tells Arsenal target Declan Rice he absolutely loves him

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer.

The Gunners need reinforcements in the middle of the park, and Mikel Arteta would ideally like two new signings in central midfield to bolster his side.

Rice has been reported to be Arteta’s priority transfer target this summer, and the 24-year-old Englishman showed why he’s a wanted man against Manchester United last night

After the game, when Rice put on the headset to have a chat with Wright, Alan Shearer and Premier League Productions host Steve Bower on Matchday Live, the Arsenal legend shouted: “Declan Jollof Rice!”

The West Ham star loved it and replied: “Wrighty, legend!”

Rice gave a fantastic interview about the game, the difficult season West Ham have had, and the European semi-final coming up this week.

In the end, before saying goodbye, Wright shouted: “I love you Declan!”

Rice replied: “I love you too Wrighty, see you later mate. Bye-bye!

Wright turned to Shearer and Bower and said: “I love him so much!

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal have to sign Declan Rice this summer.

The Gunners’ midfield was brilliant yesterday against Newcastle, with Jorginho, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard bossing large parts of the game.

However, both Jorginho and Xhaka are over 30 years of age now, and it would be wise on Arsenal’s part to bring in their successors this summer.

Rice would probably be an upgrade on both of them, and Arsenal should do everything they possibly can to get him.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

