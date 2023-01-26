Kieran Tierney says Greg Taylor could win Celtic's Player of the Season











Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has now suggested that defender Greg Taylor could win Celtic’s Player of the Season award.

Tierney was speaking to The Sun, and outlining what he’d seen from his former side this season.

Celtic are currently nine points clear of fierce rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

They played out a 2-2 at the start of the month, which was only the second time they’d dropped points all season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been in fine form, and haven’t conceded since that game.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Taylor has been a key part of Celtic’s back line, having already made 18 league appearances.

He starred against Aberdeen last month, who suffered arguably the biggest Scottish Cup upset of all time this week.

Taylor and Tierney are very close, having player together for Scotland, and Taylor replacing the Arsenal man at Celtic.

Tierney admitted earlier this season he’d been seriously impressed with Taylor’s form north of the border.

He’s now suggested he’s been Celtic’s best player this season, which is high praise indeed.

Tierney blown away by Taylor’s form at Celtic

Speaking to The Sun about the 25-year-old, Tierney said: “Greg, for me, is a contender for player of the year.

“He came through a hard time at Celtic with the Covid situation and the missing out on 10.

“But we always knew he was going to be a great player for the club.

“Greg’s different from me. He’s got his own strengths. He’s very technical and on the ball he’s among the best there is.

“I’m so happy he’s established himself in the team. I love him as a person and we text each other weekly.”

Photo by Steve Christo – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Scotland have been cursed with two of their best players competing for the same position in the side.

Tierney and Andy Robertson are both natural left-backs, and Taylor has only given Steve Clarke and even bigger conundrum.

Taylor’s form has helped Celtic open up a gap at the top of the league, although he has missed their last two games.

If Taylor is going to win Celtic’s Player of the Season as Tierney suggests, he can’t afford to be absent for too many games.

At the end of the day, Taylor is likely to be much happier lifting the Scottish Premiership than winning an individual award at the end of the season.

