'I love him': Journalist says he's told staff at Newcastle to go and sign 'underrated' player this summer











Luke Edwards claims he’s told people at Newcastle just how much he rates Declan Rice in an attempt to try and spark a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Edwards is, of course, on the Tyneside beat for The Telegraph, and while he is merely a reporter, he is trying to plant a few seeds at Newcastle too.

Indeed, Edwards said on the Football Daily Podcast that he has made his feelings known about Rice to people at Newcastle, but, sadly, he thinks that a move to St James’ Park for the ‘underrated’ midfielder is still unlikely despite his own best efforts.

Edwards has told Newcastle about Rice

The journalist shared the conversations he’s had about Rice.

“Arsenal are in pole position but that doesn’t mean they’ve got him, Arsenal were in pole to get Mudryk in January and he went to Chelsea. I love Declan Rice, and I’ve made those feelings known to people at Newcastle, I don’t think it will happen, but he’s one player I would love to see them sign this summer,” Edwards said.

Won’t sway it

With all due respect to Edwards, Newcastle employ umpteen scouts, a Sporting Director, a manager and a team of analysts for a reason, his pleas to sign Rice will probably fall on deaf ears.

Of course, it’s exciting to hear that Rice has been directly recommended to Newcastle, but if the Magpies are going to move for the West Ham midfielder, it will be off the back of a recommendation from a team of experts rather than a journalist.

Newcastle have been linked to Rice in their own right, so perhaps this is a deal that can be done, but Edwards’ glowing review probably won’t sway any transfer decision that is made this summer.

