Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has been backed to replace Gabriel Jesus after he limped off against Sevilla last night.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (25/10 6:39am), Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist were discussing yesterday’s victory.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to have gone to Sevilla and picked up three points.

If they hadn’t won last night, then all of a sudden, the pressure is ramped up for their last three group games as they look to progress to the knockout stages.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring, rounding the goalkeeper after making a perfectly-timed run.

His fellow countryman Gabriel Jesus set up the goal before getting on the score sheet himself with a fantastic finish.

However, the 26-year-old limped off holding his hamstring before the end of the match which will worry Mikel Arteta.

Jesus provided an update after the match on his fitness, but given the injuries he’s suffered since arriving at the Emirates, Arteta may be cautious about playing him at the weekend.

Alan Brazil and Ally McCoist have suggested that Leandro Trossard should replace Jesus if he can’t feature for Arsenal at the weekend against Sheffield United.

The £27m winger made a huge impact against Chelsea at the weekend and did well off the bench last night.

His versatility is a huge asset to the Gunners and may be called upon once again at the weekend.

Trossard backed to start for Arsenal if Jesus is injured

Speaking about the potential dilemma for Arteta in Arsenal’s attack, Brazil said: “Don’t get me wrong, [Gabriel] Jesus is a top player Ally [McCoist], but I like [Leandro] Trossard me.

“If he’s out for a few weeks, then Trossard, no problem.”

Ally McCoist added: “I like Trossard, I think he’s a good signing, I think they definitely fancy him.

“I do like Jesus, I really like him, but I still think they’re lacking an out-and-out centre-forward, somebody that will get them 25 [goals], you know?”

If Arsenal do decide to go with Trossard in place of Jesus, it wouldn’t be a good look for Eddie Nketiah.

The 24-year-old is a more natural replacement for Jesus on paper but Trossard is in better form at the moment.

Arteta will be pleased to have different options when it comes to replacing Jesus if he’s not fit to start against Sheffield United.

However, the ideal situation, particularly after yesterday’s performance, is that the Brazilian can lead the line at the weekend.