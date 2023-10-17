‘Not quite good enough’: Pundit says 24-year-old Arsenal player is just not at the right level

Arsenal made quite a bold decision this summer as they decided to sell Folarin Balogun to Monaco.

The young striker potentially had the necessary ability to be a star at Arsenal for years to come after a fantastic loan spell with Reims last year, but Arsenal decided to cash-in while his stock was high rather than wait and see if he’d reach his potential.

Instead, Arsenal opted to trust Eddie Nketiah as Gabriel Jesus’ understudy this season, and according to Stuart Robson, speaking on ESPN, that is a mistake.

Robson says that he would’ve kept Balogun instead of trusting Nketiah if he were Arsenal, claiming that he doesn’t think Nketiah is at the right level.

Nketiah not at the level

Robson gave his verdict on the striker.

“I think you know what you’re going to get with Nketiah and that’s probably not quite good enough. Balogun I probably would’ve kept. We haven’t seen his full potential. Nketiah is always going to be in the minds of Arsenal fans and people who watch him as being a bit off the top that makes Arsenal title winners,” Robson said.

Harsh

As much as Nketiah could be better, we still feel it’s very harsh to be speaking about him in this way.

Yes, he’s not a top-level striker, but he’s still young and he’s improving season on season with Arsenal.

This is a player who seems very coachable, and with a bit work work alongside Mikel Arteta, he could be a very serviceable number nine at this level to say the least.

Nketiah still has room to improve, so we shouldn’t be pigeon-holing him into this one role just yet.