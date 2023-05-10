'I know this': Arsenal to make announcement on 24-year-old 'very soon' after reports this week - journalist











Arsenal could announce that Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new contract very soon with the club now in advanced talks over fresh terms for the goalkeeper.

That is according to journalist Tom Canton, who was speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, following the reports on Tuesday that Arsenal are working on extending the 24-year-old’s deal at the Emirates.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal saves from Fabian Schar of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 7, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Aaron Ramsdale, like several of his Arsenal teammates, has taken his game to another level this season. Certainly, his performances against the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle will be remembered by fans for a long time to come.

Journalist Chris Wheatley suggested earlier this week that Arsenal are now in advanced talks with Ramsdale over a new contract. And that has been followed up by similar reports from several other outlets.

Arsenal could announce Ramsdale contract very soon

Of course, there is little reason to think that there could be any late twists in the tale. But Canton has provided another positive update on the speculation. He has suggested that the club may confirm the news sooner rather than later.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 7, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

“Now Aaron Ramsdale is set to sign a brand new contract, it seems, with Arsenal. It was reported by The Times yesterday that Arsenal have been in discussions with Ramsdale and there’s confidence that a deal will be done,” he told The Gooner Talk.

“I know this is the case. I’m expecting something to be announced on this very soon.”

It is obviously fantastic news for Arsenal to tie Ramsdale down to a new contract. It is easy to forget now just how baffled Gunners fans were when the club were being linked with the goalkeeper following Sheffield United’s relegation.

Ramsdale was seemingly being signed as a backup to Bernd Leno. And thus, spending so much on an understudy appeared to be a massive mistake.

But that fee has proved to be a bargain since. Ramsdale quickly took the number one spot from Leno, and not looked back since.

He is now one of the best-performing goalkeepers in the Premier League.

And it seems that he is set to commit his future to Arsenal before too long.