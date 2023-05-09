'Another one': Arsenal are now in advanced talks with 24-year-old over new contract - journalist











Arsenal are now in advanced talks with Aaron Ramsdale over a new contract, with several others also in discussions over their futures at the Emirates.

That is according to journalist Chris Wheatley, who was speaking on The Chris Wheatley Show after being asked about the new contracts Mikel Arteta’s men may be looking to finalise.

It has been a brilliant season for the Gunners. They will be back in the Champions League next year. And they could yet win the Premier League title this season.

Ramsdale in advanced talks over new Arsenal contract

And Aaron Ramsdale has been one of several standout performers. He has been incredibly consistent. And he has produced a number of game-changing displays – including one on Sunday as the Gunners claimed a huge victory away at Newcastle.

Ramsdale has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. And it seems that he is ready to commit more of his future to Arsenal, with Wheatley suggesting that he is close to putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

“There is quite a few players. William Saliba is one mentioned there, Aaron Ramsdale is another one who is in advanced talks over a new deal,” he told The Chris Wheatley Show.

“He’s had a really good season as a number one goalkeeper. So yeah, there’s quite a few players at Arsenal looking to extend.”

Arsenal have put the foundations in place which could allow them to remain amongst the heavyweights for some time. They have backed Mikel Arteta. And they are now reaping the rewards.

They have one of the youngest squads in the division. And so many of their key players are still going to improve further in the years to come.

Ramsdale is one of those who remains a work in progress. And that is quite something when you consider the levels he has already been at this season.

It will be an exciting statement if Arsenal can ensure that he signs a new contract in the near future.