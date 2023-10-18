‘I know’: Andy Walker says Aberdeen’s manager has been left seriously impressed by 25-year-old Celtic player

The international week is all but over after the last run of fixtures yesterday meaning that the domestic action returns this weekend.

With Celtic set to face Hearts at Tynecastle, Brendan Rodgers will be hoping that all his international players return full of confidence but, more importantly, injury free.

Whilst Celtic has thirteen players on international duty this fortnight, not all of them contributed to their country’s cause. One player that did though was 25-year-old defender, Liam Scales.

The Irishman played in The Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to Greece and 4-0 win over Gibraltar and left his nation’s media seriously impressed.

But it’s not only the media who have been impressed with Scales. Aberdeen manager, Barry Robson, has also been left in awe of the £500k signing from Shamrock Rovers‘ Celtic outings this season. That’s according to former Celtic striker, Andy Walker.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He’s the man in possession of the jersey. I remember doing some Aberdeen games towards the end of last season and I thought he was really good.

“I mean that fluke goal that he got against Rangers at Pittodrie for Aberdeen sort of brought him to more people’s attention.

“But just in general, his defending, his use of the ball, his passing, his strength and his composure, it impressed me.

“I know that he impressed Barry Robson. Speaking to him after a couple of games, he had been great for him. And sure he would have loved him to be back there.

“But he’s now in possession of the jersey and the fact that he gives you that natural balance on the left-hand side, I think that will work in his favour.”

Scales was heavily tipped to land a permanent move to the Dons this summer after an impressive loan spell last season saw Aberdeen qualify for group-stage European football.

But as we all know, an injury crisis meant that Scales was retained by Brendan Rodgers and he has excelled for the Celtic manager.

Now that Hearts beckons, Scales will undoubtedly be partnered up with Cameron Carter-Vickers at the heart of the Celtic defence.

And the Celtic support will be hoping for another brilliant performance from the Irishman to keep the sparkling start to his season going.

