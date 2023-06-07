‘I just can’t see it’: Journalist reckons ‘phenomenal’ player won’t be joining Arsenal now











Ilkay Gundogan isn’t likely to join Arsenal this summer according to Umar Choudhry.

Speaking on The Arsenal Way Podcast, the Football.London journalist was discussing Arsenal’s links to Gundogan after his incredible showing in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

The ‘phenomenal’ midfielder turned up when it mattered most in the cup final, bagging two goals as City overcame their most bitter of rivals, Manchester United, at Wembley.

Of course, this performance came against a backdrop of interest from Arsenal, but sadly for the Gunners, Choudhry just can’t see Gundogan joining Arsenal this summer, claiming that the only club he can truly see him joining at the end of the season is Barcelona.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Gundogan not Arsenal-bound

Choudhry gave his honest assessment of where Gundogan could end up.

“Gundogan is a fantastic player, I’d love him at this football club and he’s getting better as he’s ageing, but I just can’t see it happening. I think if he does leave Man City this summer there’s only one place I can see him going and that’s Barcelona,” Choudhry said.

Wouldn’t make sense

As exciting as it would be to see Gundogan at Arsenal, a move to the Emirates wouldn’t make sense.

Think about it. Why would you leave a treble-chasing team that adores you to join a rival club that aren’t as geared for success?

It’s not as though Gundogan is slipping down the pecking order at City, he’s still their captain and one of their most important players, and if he’s going to stay in the Premier League, it will be with City.

Of course, he could fancy a new challenge, and that’s where the move to Barcelona comes into the picture.

It would be a shock to see Gundogan end up at Arsenal this summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Show all