‘I heard’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘sensational’ defender more likely to join Man Utd than Liverpool











Napoli’s star players are set to be at the centre of the biggest transfer stories of this summer, and Kim Min-Jae is one player who could well be on the move.

Indeed, it has been widely reported that the centre-back has a release clause that comes into effect this summer, and a number of top clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester United, have been linked.

So, where will the South Korean end up? Well, it’s unknown which team he will join at this point, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the defender is more likely to join Manchester United than Liverpool at this point.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Kim more likely to join Man Utd

Romano shared what he’s heard about the ‘sensational’ defender.

“From what I understand Napoli are pushing to extend the contract of Kim, but I’m also told that Premier League clubs are attempting it. Kim doesn’t want to be distracted with Napoli, but after this week we will be more clear. At the moment, I heard more Man United than Liverpool for Kim Min-Jae, but let’s see, it’s a big opportunity,” Romano said.

Both need him

Kim Min-Jae may be more likely to join United than Liverpool this summer, but the reality is that both clubs could do with bringing him in at the end of the season.

Indeed, the Reds are struggling at centre-back this term, particularly on the right side, while Raphael Varane certainly isn’t getting any younger in the heart of the Manchester United defence.

With United more likely to have the pull of Champions League football next season, it’s no surprise to hear that they’re ahead of Liverpool in this race, but whether or not either club can get a deal done remains to be seen.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

