Liverpool have scouted 'elite' 26-year-old centre-back recently, he's almost as big as Van Dijk - journalist











Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Kim Min-Jae’s future amid a flurry of Premier League interest.

The South Korean defender has been unbelievable for Napoli this season after signing for the Serie A champions-elect in the summer, and, inevitably, some of England’s biggest and richest clubs are now looking at the idea of signing him.

Tottenham and Manchester United have both been linked for quite some time, but, interestingly, Jacobs now notes that the player has in fact been scouted by Liverpool recently.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool scouted Kim Min-Jae

Jacobs shared what he knows about the defender.

“A world-class player and someone Napoli think is in the elite category. I don’t think Manchester United will be genuine contenders because they have two fantastic players in that position at the moment,” Jacobs said.

“This type of player will want to walk straight into their next team and play regularly, so I don’t think Manchester United will hold and advantage. Napoli have no pressure or obligation to sell at the moment. Premier League clubs that urgently want starting centre-backs are also looking, Liverpool have scouted him and Tottenham are ones to watch.”

What Liverpool need

It’s hard to watch Kim Min-Jae and say that he’s not exactly what Liverpool need right now.

With Joel Matip seemingly on his way out, Ibrahima Konate struggling with injuries and Virgil van Dijk struggling for form, Kim could be exactly what the doctor ordered at Anfield.

He’s a commanding presence at the back, standing just 5cm shorter than the colossal Van Dijk, while he also possesses great pace and is brilliant on the ball.

The Reds may only have scouted the player so far, but they would be wise to make this move in the summer transfer window.

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

