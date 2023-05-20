‘I have no doubt’: ‘Phenomenal’ player will snub Liverpool and sign a new contract - journalist











Mason Mount doesn’t look likely to sign for Liverpool this summer as a contract renewal at Chelsea appears to now be on the cards.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has shared an update on Mount, and he says that he’s very confident that the England international will be signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge to work alongside Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is set to become the new Chelsea gaffer, and his first port of call may well be to sit Mount down and thrash out contract negotiations.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed in football, but Bailey says he has no doubt whatsoever that Mount will now sign a new deal at Chelsea, despite the fact he’s been named as one of Liverpool’s top targets in recent times.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mount will stay

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘phenomenal’ midfielder.

“We think that he’ll sit down with Mauricio Pochettino very soon. Chelsea have always been confident that there will be a change of heart here with Mason Mount. I fully expect that he’ll have a half hour conversation with Pochettino and come out believing he’s winning the Ballon d’Or. I have no doubt whatsoever that Mount is signing a new deal with Mauricio Pochettino as the Chelsea boss. I think that happens,” Bailey said.

Blow

This is a blow for Liverpool who supposedly had Mount earmarked as one of their top targets this summer.

However, the Reds always knew that this was a possibility.

Indeed, Mount has a massive loyalty to Chelsea. He’s been there since he was just six years old, and there was always a strong chance that he would want to continue his story in west London and build a lasting legacy at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool look set to miss out here, and they need to find another target who can come in instead.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all