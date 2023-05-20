‘I have gathered’: 41-year-old manager may be more likely to go to Liverpool than Tottenham - journalist











Xabi Alonso is not going to be going to Tottenham this summer.

That’s according to German journalist, Constantin Eckner, who was speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

The reporter has been speaking to people at Bayer Leverkusen, and he says that Alonso’s plan is to stay at his current club for at least one more season before assessing his options.

This comes against a backdrop of strong interest from Spurs, but it appears as though that isn’t going to be a move that is on the cards.

Interestingly, Eckner tipped Alonso for a future move to Liverpool rather than a move to Tottenham.

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Alonso more likely for Liverpool than Spurs

Eckner shared what he knows about Alonso.

“He is now at Bayer Leverkusen, and from what I have gathered from people at Leverkusen is that he feels he should stay one more year. He hasn’t coached an entire season and he thinks he should stay another season, he will be coaching in Europe if all goes to plan, they are investing more money, they will get Granit Xhaka most likely, they’ve already signed Alex Grimaldo, right now he believes he will stay one more year, he’s very young, he’s 41. He, in my opinion, will end up at Liverpool, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich,” Eckner said.

On the right track

There’s been a lot of speculation about who will eventually replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and it has to be said that Alonso is on the right track to eventually get this job one day.

Indeed, the Spaniard is doing all the right things over in Germany at the moment, and if he continues on this trajectory, he will be primed to take the Liverpool job by the time Klopp goes.

Of course, that is some way away yet, but if Alonso keeps this up, he could well end up in the Anfield dugout one day.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all