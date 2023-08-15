It’s been over a week since Fabrizio Romano claimed that David Raya to Arsenal was all agreed and set to go ahead.

However, here we are and no deal has been announced.

What’s going on? Is this move still going ahead? Well, according to Football London’s Kaya Kaynak, it may just be a matter of time before this transfer is announced.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel. Kaynak stated that he’s been told by a very reliable source that this deal should be announced within the next 24 hours.

This video was posted on Sunday evening, so we should expect Raya to join Arsenal at some point on Monday.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Raya announcement incoming

Kaynak shared what he’s been told about Raya.

“I’m expecting that to be announced in the next 24 hours. I did say that last week, I was told that last week, but it did end up being delayed. I was told that by a very reliable source, but I have been told by a very reliable source that it should be within the next 24 hours, the intricacies of a loan with option to buy contract has taken so long to sort out, but he should be signed within the next 24 hours,” Kaynak said.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Final signing?

It stands to reason to believe that Raya could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer.

The Gunners have already spent around £200m in this window, and it’s hard to imagine that they will have that much more room to splash the cash.

Of course, if the likes of Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney and potentially Gabriel Magalhaes make moves away from the Emirates, perhaps Arsenal will dip back into the market, but, as things stand, it looks like Raya could be the last man through the door at the Emirates this summer.