‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are about to sign ‘world-class’ player

Fabrizio Romano has just claimed that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brentford for the transfer of David Raya in the coming days.

The Gunners have had a brilliant window so far. They’ve signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, and Mikel Arteta has been keen to strengthen his side even more.

Arsenal‘s fourth signing of the window now is set to be Raya, said Romano on X/Twitter.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are set to sign David Raya

Nobody really expected Arsenal to go after a new goalkeeper this summer, but Mikel Arteta has been really keen to sign David Raya over the last few weeks.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Emirates for over two years now, but a deal never materialised.

Arsenal went ahead and signed Aaron Ramsdale back in the summer of 2021, and it looks like Arteta will finally get his wish with Raya, who’s on the verge of moving from Brentford to the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano took to X/Twitter just a few minutes ago and revealed that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs over a transfer.

He said: “BREAKING: Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign David Raya, here we go!”

TBR View:

David Raya is a brilliant goalkeeper and his shot-stopping and ability with his feet is ‘world class‘.

The Spaniard may not be the immediate number one at Arsenal, but he will definitely push Ramsdale to his limits, much more than the likes of Bernd Leno, Alex Runarsson and Matt Turner ever did.

That will only make the Englishman better, which is good news for Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see how much game time Raya will get at Arsenal if this move does goes through as expected in the coming days.