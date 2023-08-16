Tottenham still have plenty of work to do in the transfer window, and it looks like they could still be in the market for another midfield player.

Indeed, links to the likes of Conor Gallagher are ongoing, but there’s one name that has been catching the eye over the past two weeks or so.

Eberechi Eze has been linked to Spurs over the past fortnight, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, there may well be legs to this rumour.

Romano says that he’s heard that Eze is a player Tottenham really like, but, in the same breath, he made sure to note that this deal won’t be easy.

Spurs like Eze

Romano shared what he’s been told about Eze and Spurs.

“I heard that he is a player they really like. They have been following him for a long time. Obviously they really like him because he is a super player. They really appreciate him. We have to see two things. I don’t think Crystal Palace want to lose Olise and Eze in the same summer because they also lost Zaha and we also have to see where Tottenham want to spend the money. I think if they are going to spend money it will be on a traditional striker, they have to replace Harry Kane where they will be losing 30, 35 goals. Eze is a player they are following and a player they like, not only Tottenham because this is a special talent who has something magic, so it’s normal to appreciate him,” Romano said.

Difficult

This is going to be a very difficult deal to do.

On one hand, convincing Eze to swap Palace for Spurs shouldn’t be that difficult, but convincing Palace to sell is another matter entirely.

As Palace showed for years with Wilfried Zaha, they won’t be bullied into selling their prized assets, and with both Michael Olise and Zaha set to leave this summer, they certainly won’t want to be letting Eze go in this window.

Tottenham may have to revisit this one further down the line.