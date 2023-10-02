Gary Neville now says Liverpool made a huge mistake yesterday

Whilst he commended Jurgen Klopp’s handling of the situation, Gary Neville now thinks Liverpool made a mistake with their statement yesterday.

Neville took to X last night to share his thoughts on Liverpool’s reaction to the VAR fiasco at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The pundit shared a rather long update on X explaining that he felt Liverpool had gone too far – something he felt strongly about.

Neville said: “Jurgen Klopp handled the situation well last night after the game.

“Most football fans will have had empathy with what happened and recognised it was wrong!

“However Liverpool’s statement tonight is a mistake!

“Talk of exploring all options ( what does that mean!!! ) and sporting integrity are dangerous phrases along with being vague and aggressive.”

Liverpool’s statement evidently did not sit well with Neville and he continued to express his strong opinion on the situation.

Neville continued: “This is a snap reaction that can always be wrong but I feel strongly about it.”

And this reaction will spark further debate among football fans of how best to rectify a quite damaging mistake for Liverpool.

Neville thinks Liverpool went too far with their statement

Whilst some fans will agree with Neville, others are expressing that the PGMOL’s apology simply isn’t enough.

Liverpool clearly do feel that the ramifications of the error outweigh a whole-hearted apology.

However, fans of other clubs who have also been on the unfortunate end of such decisions don’t believe that the protocol should change now.

It’s clearly a difficult situation, one that no parties will be enjoying.

And Neville has now deemed it necessary to give his thoughts on Liverpool’s statement.

Nonetheless, looking towards Liverpool’s on the pitch situation in the coming weeks, the club have been dealt a blow with a fresh injury update on Cody Gakpo.

It was recently revealed that the forward will now be out for several weeks.

And that may now open the door for the likes of Darwin Nunez and Ben Doak before the international break.