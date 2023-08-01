Silly season is well and truly underway.

Indeed, it’s that time of year when each and every club is linked with hundreds upon hundreds of transfers, and some rumours are truly bizarre.

With all due respect to all parties involved, perhaps the most bizarre rumour of this summer has been Kylian Mbappe to Tottenham.

Spurs have apparently looked into bringing Mbappe to north London on loan, and it’s fair to say that this is a rumour we should be ignoring.

In fact, there’s so little credibility behind this rumour that Scott Minto couldn’t stop laughing after hearing Mbappe has been linked with Tottenham when speaking on the Gameday Podcast.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Mbappe to Spurs is a joke

Minto couldn’t hold his laughter after hearing this rumour.

“Someone mentioned Tottenham and it took a while to get me off the floor after that one,” Matterface said.

Minto couldn’t hold in his laughter after hearing Mbappe and Spurs mentioned in the same sentence.

“See, even he’s laughing about it,” Matterface pointed out.

“No I feel bad about that. That’s fine. I’ll get some stick from Spurs fans, but Spurs fans know deep down that they’re thinking the same thing as well,” Minto said.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Ridiculous

It’s called silly season for a reason.

We’ve seen some weird and wacky transfers over the years, but Mbappe to Spurs would take the cake.

This is the world’s best player who reportedly has a £13m-a-week deal on the table in Saudi Arabia. Why on earth would he want to join the eighth best team in England?

This just doesn’t make sense in the slightest, and, just like Minto, we can’t help but laugh at the idea of Mbappe choosing to join Tottenham at this juncture.

This is one that is not happening.