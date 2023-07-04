Paul Merson has admitted that he dreads to think about how many goals Harry Kane will score next season now that Tottenham Hotspur have signed James Maddison.

Merson was speaking to Sky Sports as speculation concerning the 29-year-old and his future at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium continues.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Reports from The Athletic have suggested that Bayern Munich are optimistic of signing Kane ahead of the final year of his Spurs contract.

It would be a surprise to see Harry Kane leave the Premier League in this window. Of course, the Bavarian giants are a prestigious club Kane probably would be open to playing for. But there may well be even more appealing opportunities on the table should he wait another year.

Merson backs Maddison to help Kane score even more goals

Certainly, Merson does not believe that Kane should go to the Bundesliga. And he backed Tottenham’s £40 million signing to help the striker score even more during this coming campaign – if he stays.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“He scored 30 league goals last season for Tottenham, for Tottenham. And who’s playing with him at Spurs? He has to do it all himself virtually. If he stays at Spurs next season with James Maddison now there, I dread to think how many goals he will get,” he told Sky Sports.

“I cannot for the life of me see Kane join Bayern Munich. Why would you get to within 48 goals of Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record and then go to Bayern to help them win the Bundesliga for the 97th time on the trot? Why would you go? What for?”

It would be fascinating to know where Kane sees his immediate future. It is potentially telling that he has not spoken out to confirm that he will be staying at Tottenham this coming season.

Of course, not many players would take such a step unless they were signing a new contract. But as he has not done that, the speculation could continue until his potential suitors take themselves out of the race.

Kane must see the sense in staying at Tottenham this summer rather than moving somewhere lower down on his list.

Perhaps the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are not keen. But you would imagine that they will be in a year when his contract potentially expires.

And of course, Kane could be happy to stay at Spurs.