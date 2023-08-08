Arsenal appear to be closing in on the signing of David Raya from Brentford.

This is a deal that has raised a few eyebrows across the footballing world.

Indeed, heading into this summer if there was one position you’d say Arsenal didn’t need to strengthen it was in goal.

Aaron Ramsdale has barely put a foot wrong since joining the north London club, but now, it looks as though he could well be replaced between the sticks.

From the outside looking in, this is a baffling one, and speaking on BBC Radio Five Live 606, Chris Sutton has stated that he can’t quite get his head around this rumour.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Sutton baffled

The BBC pundit gave his verdict on Raya potentially heading to Arsenal.

“Here’s one for you. One thing that has been doing the rounds the last couple of days, I think Ramsdale is an excellent goalkeeper, I really do, but Arsenal heavily linked with Raya. I don’t understand that. Ramsdale over Raya? Or would Raya be an upgrade?” Sutton said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Strange

It has to be said that it is a little bit strange to see this move going ahead.

Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation was set heading into this season, and while Matt Turner’s impending departure does complicate things a bit, signing Raya does seem a bit overkill.

Raya is a goalkeeper who is more than good enough to be a number one at a number of Premier League clubs – as is Ramsdale, so having these two rotating with one another is a strange strategy.

There’s a reason you rarely see clubs have top goalkeepers playing in tandem, but, for some reason, Arsenal seem to want both of these players in the same squad.

This is a strange one, but it’s certainly a situation to keep an eye on this season as Arteta tries to find a way to make both players happy.