‘I don’t understand’: TalkSPORT pundit baffled by what Mikel Arteta did to 22-year-old Arsenal player last night

Gabby Agbonlahor has hit out at Mikel Arteta for bringing on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard against West Ham on Wednesday, insisting that he could not understand the decision from the Arsenal boss.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT (broadcast on 2/11; 6:27) after the Gunners were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on a disappointing night at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta made a number of changes for the contest. The likes of Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson came in. However, with an hour gone, West Ham were 3-0 up and cruising towards the quarter-final.

Gabby Agbonlahor hits out at Mikel Arteta after Arsenal cup exit

Arteta was not ready to throw in the towel however. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli came on midway through the second-half. And Martin Odegaard replaced Eddie Nketiah with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Odegaard would get on the scoresheet with almost the last kick of the game. However, Gabby Agbonlahor expressed his disbelief at Arteta choosing to throw the trio on when the game was all but lost.

“What I don’t understand about Arteta, 3-0 down he brings on Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard,” he told talkSPORT.

“Saka, leave him, let him have a game off! The tie’s over, let him have a game off.”

Gunners boss’ gamble could have really backfired

Arteta will perhaps argue that teams have come back from worse situations. But it was a strange decision to use the trio.

Saka has played a remarkable number of games over the last few years. And Odegaard sat out Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United to let him fully recover from a knock.

There would have a lot of anger amongst Arsenal fans had Saka come on and sustained any kind of injury in a tie the Gunners looked destined to lose at that stage.

While Arsenal supporters would have loved to have won the Carabao Cup this season, anyone will suggest it is at the bottom of the list of priorities – particularly given that it is their first year back in the Champions League.

Arteta took a real risk that could have seen Wednesday turn out a lot worse for Arsenal.