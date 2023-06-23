We may finally be able to put the links between Tottenham and Alessandro Bastoni to bed.

For years now we’ve been hearing about the £53m defender potentially heading to Tottenham, but now, Charlie Eccleshare has been able to pour cold water on these rumours.

Indeed, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the journalist stated once and for all that he thinks Bastoni isn’t going to be joining Tottenham now, even though the defender has looked like the perfect acquisition for a long time.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Bastoni not joining Spurs

Eccleshare shared what he knows about the defender.

“It’s a hard one because I’ve had my moments thinking it would be someone like Bastoni. He was linked window after window, and you thought he would be so perfect and he would be so perfect, but I don’t think that one is going to happen now,” Eccleshare said.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Drawn out

This has been one of the longest transfer sagas we’ve ever seen, but it looks as though we can finally put it to rest.

With Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici both gone, Spurs no longer have those strong ties to Serie A, and that will surely mean that Bastoni isn’t on their list of priorities anymore.

The ironic thing is that Tottenham still haven’t managed to get a quality left-sided centre-half through the door since those links to Bastoni first emerged.

Clement Lenglet, of course, came in last season and had what has to be described as an underwhelming loan spell, and now, they’re back in the market for another player in that position.

Sadly though, it looks as though the Bastoni ship has finally sailed.