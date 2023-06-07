‘I don’t think he’s right’: Pundit says Spurs must not sign £20m player now, he wouldn’t suit Ange











Mark Schwarzer has urged Tottenham to not go after Robert Sanchez after the Spaniard was linked with a move to the north London club.

The Brighton goalkeeper will be leaving the Seagulls this summer, and it’s been suggested that Spurs may want the £20m player as a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

However, speaking on the GegenPod, Schwarzer has claimed that he’s really not sure that Sanchez is the right man for Tottenham, and when a goalkeeper with over 500 Premier League games under his belt warns you against a signing, you’re best off listening.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Don’t go for Sanchez

Schwarzer warned Spurs against this move.

“I’m not sure about (Robert) Sanchez, I’m not sure about Sanchez, I don’t think he’s right, I don’t think he’s the right type of goalkeeper for Spurs, but only time will tell,” Schwarzer said.

Hot and cold

Robert Sanchez is a strange case study in form in goalkeepers.

When he came onto the scene a couple of years ago he was a revelation for Brighton. He was comfortable with the ball at his feet, he was making great saves and he looked like he was the next big thing in the Premier League.

However, over the past 12 months he’s blown hot and cold. He’s lost form, kicked up a fuss at Brighton and ultimately hasn’t been missed as Jason Steele has replaced him in the starting XI.

There is a lot to like about Sanchez when he’s at his best, but as Schwarzer says, it’s easy to raise a few concerns about his quality and consistency.

Tottenham may want to go after a more tried and tested option than Sanchez.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Show all