What sources at Chelsea are now saying about Conor Gallagher amid late interest from Tottenham

London World journalist Rahman Osman claims sources at Chelsea have not entirely ruled out selling Conor Gallagher today.

Osman took to X on Friday morning and shared an update on Tottenham’s pursuit of Gallagher.

Tottenham have left it late to step up their interest in the Chelsea midfielder but look set to make their move today.

Of course, much will depend on the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was been heavily linked with Fulham and Atletico Madrid.

If the Dane does depart, Spurs are expected to firm up their interest in Gallagher with a formal offer ahead of the deadline.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

It remains unclear whether Chelsea would be open to doing business with their North London rivals.

But Osman claims sources at Chelsea haven’t ruled out selling their academy product.

What Chelsea sources are saying about Gallagher

Osman took to social media and shared an update on Tottenham’s business on deadline day.

He wrote: “Chelsea sources say the club have not entirely ruled out selling Conor Gallagher today.

“At Spurs, Tanganga wants to move and Augsburg want him. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is another you’d want to keep an eye on. Busy day.”

Gallagher has started in every single game under Mauricio Pochettino so far this season and even captained Chelsea on Tuesday in the League Cup.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The 23-year-old has performed well under the Spurs boss so far, but his position in the side remains unclear.

Indeed, Chelsea have snapped up Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer. The recent additions could impact Gallagher’s playing time, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Blues considered selling him for the right price today.