Arsenal Invincible, Lauren, has been speaking about Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal.

The Scottish left-back has been strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates, and it sounds as though the north London club may well sell the £25m man at the end of the season.

Newcastle United are amongst those keen and it looks as though a deal could be done once the transfer window opens.

Speaking to SportingPost, Lauren has shared his view on this matter, and he’s flabbergasted by the idea of Arsenal selling the full-back at this juncture.

Don’t sell Tierney

Lauren shared his view on these rumours that Tierney could go.

“I don’t see why he should go. If Arsenal don’t need the money, why would you sell him? He’s a very good player. We saw it against Spain in the recent international for Scotland and he played very well. He understands the ideas of Arteta now – rather than being in the wide areas, tucking inside and being like another midfield player, receiving the ball from the centre backs and then starting the moves from there,” Lauren said.

“You need everyone and you need Kieran to be in the squad. You never know from now, anything can happen with injuries and he needs to be focused and to play the way he is being asked by Arteta. For next year it depends on what he wants. If he wants to be in a team week-in, week-out then it’s his decision. But for Arsenal you need the bigger squad and they should keep him.”

Worth having

Look, Tierney isn’t Arsenal’s first-choice left-back these days, but he’s definitely a player that is worth having.

The full-back is an extremely talented defender, and with Champions League football on offer next season, he’ll get plenty of chances to showcase his ability.

Yes, a move to a club where he’ll be first-choice is appealing, but at the end of the day, Arsenal will need depth if they’re going to compete on all fronts next season.

