‘I don’t like this’: John Hartson unimpressed with one thing he keeps seeing Celtic do right now

There are many positives to take away from Celtic’s loss to Feyenoord last night. There are also plenty of negatives.

But one of the main positives is that Celtic showed that they can match the Dutch champions when it’s a straight shooting 11 v 11.

But one thing the team need to work on is how they play out from the back. That’s according to former Celtic hero, John Hartson.

The big Welshman raised concerns about the style of play after seeing Celtic almost concede possession a number of times in their own 18-yard box.

But after one particular incident in the first-half when a Feyenoord player almost stole possession in the six-yard box, Hartson was quite vocal with his opinion on the matter.

Hartson said during commentary [TNT Sports], “I don’t like this. I don’t like Celtic just always trying to play from the back. Taking risks.

“Feyenoord are just picking defenders off. Sometimes it’s just got to go.”

In many ways, playing out from the back has served Celtic well. Especially domestically. Hoofing the ball up the park serves no purpose other than to give the opposition the opportunity to win possession back.

Whilst Celtic have the ball, it means that the opposing team doesn’t and therefore it nullifies their threat. But when the defence play the ball so close to their own goal, the simplest mistakes can be pounced on.

Photo by Marcel van Dorst/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Celtic can get away with it domestically. More often than not Scottish sides don’t capitalise on any mistakes that are made. But in Europe, you will be punished.

And Celtic almost found that out to their cost last night. On many occasions. Brendan Rodgers will need to look at trying to minimise the chance of a mistake if he is going to continue with such a risky tactic in Europe.

Heaven forbid it costs the team against Lazio in two weeks’ time because if Celtic drop points in that fixture they can forget about any aspirations of progressing in Europe this season.

In other news, ‘Shocking’: Neil Lennon absolutely furious after what happened in the Celtic vs Feyenoord game last night