West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has now admitted that he didn’t quite feel right playing for the side last season.

Soucek was speaking to The Athletic and added that he didn’t feel his usual levels of motivation in the previous campaign.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

The Czech Republic international did however admit that he was now feeling back to his best in all aspects.

Soucek said: “I am happy that I got on the scoresheet again and if Alisson [the Liverpool goalkeeper] didn’t save my shot I could be on four goals.

“I feel very good. Maybe last season I didn’t feel right, didn’t feel that motivated, but this season I feel great.

“We have a very strong squad, we’re in four competitions and I just hope this season can be even better than last season.”

Of course, Soucek did sign a new deal in August that will see him stay at the club until 2027.

And his return to form has been very timely for David Moyes’ side.

Declan Rice’s departure meant Moyes’ team needed to add quality and leadership, and they also needed to find some from within.

Tomas Soucek is ready to inspire West Ham to bigger things this year

Soucek is now playing in a new look West Ham midfield this season and seems to be thriving from the fresh energy.

Both James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have settled brilliantly well and taken no time to adapt to life under Moyes.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Moreover, £19m Soucek seems to have found further licence to get forward in this new trio, something that has boosted his goal scoring.

As mentioned in the report, Tomas Soucek now has three goals in his eight appearances so far for West Ham this season.

And despite the 28-year-old playing in a more advanced role, Moyes’ side haven’t lost any defensive stability.

Credit should be given to Alvarez, but also to West Ham’s front line.

Lucas Paqueta is inspiring a strong press in attack and has boasted surprising tackling numbers this season.