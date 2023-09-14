‘Incredible’ West Ham forward has actually completed more tackles than anyone else in the PL this season

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta has completed more tackles than any other player in the Premier League this season.

That’s a sentence some West Ham fans may have not expected to read today.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

And what makes that more remarkable is that Paqueta is now playing in a more advanced role in comparison to last season.

David Moyes’ typical 4-3-3 has been slightly adjusted to more of a 4-2-3-1 this season and Paqueta has been the player pushed forward.



Therefore the 26-year-old’s 18 completed tackles in four games does look extremely impressive.

Nelson Semedo (17) and Yves Bissouma (16) are second and third in FBref’s stats respectively.

Of course, West Ham do have 10 points from a possible 12 at the start of the season and things are looking very positive.

Football fans far and wide were intrigued to see how the club dealt with the loss of Declan Rice this year.

And despite the situation looking quite worrying to begin, the club did react brilliantly at the end of the window.

James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus all joined the West Ham midfield alongside Paqueta.

Of course, with Kudus being a very late arrival, it will be interesting to see where he takes his place in the team.

The £38m attacker will surely demand a starting spot in the side, even if he’s eased in to begin.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

West Ham fans will surely be very excited about what Kudus and ‘incredible’ Paqueta can achieve alongside each other this season.

And for context, Emerson (12) was the second highest West Ham player to Paqueta (18) in the tackles ranking.

Upon returning from the international break, all of the mentioned players face a visit from league champions Manchester City.

A real test of all their progress thus far this season.