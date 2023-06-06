'I could see': Pundit thinks Ange Postecoglou will want Spurs to sign 'unbelievable' £30m star this summer











Brian Laudrup would not be at all surprised if Kyogo Furuhashi ended up following Ange Postecoglou as the Celtic boss edges closer to becoming the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Laudrup was speaking to the Daily Mail as it appears increasingly likely that Ange Postecoglou will become the new Spurs boss in the coming days.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It is a huge blow for Celtic. But perhaps he may not be the last figure to make the switch from Parkhead to the Premier League, and Spurs specifically.

Laudrup thinks Kyogo may follow Postecoglou to Tottenham

According to reports from The Sun over the weekend, Tottenham are prepared to pay up to £30 million for Kyogo this summer. The Japan international has been a key part of Postecoglou’s success with the Hoops.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

And Laudrup believes that Kyogo Furuhashi may indeed follow his current boss if Postecoglou does end up taking over at Tottenham.

“Spurs are going to need a new forward. If not to replace Kane immediately, then at least to give another credible option in that department,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Furuhashi ended up joining Postecoglou in London at some point. And I could see him being a success, too.

“With his movement, his intelligence, his finishing and his work-rate, I think he could handle the step up in quality. He would be a handful even for the more switched-on defenders of the Premier League and, crucially, would understand what his manager wanted from him.”

Another huge loss for Celtic

It would be pretty devastating for Celtic to lose Kyogo and Postecoglou in the same window. Obviously, the latter seems to have transformed the Hoops and turned them back into a force.

And Kyogo has perhaps been the best player in the Scottish Premiership over the last two years. Their departures would leave massive holes for the club to fill.

Some Tottenham fans may have concerns about Kyogo’s ability to take his form north of the border and replicate it in the Premier League.

But Postecoglou has previously labelled Kyogo ‘unbelievable‘. He can cause defenders all kinds of problems with his movement and his finishing ability.

Postecoglou will be a success at Tottenham if he is able to implement his ideas. There can be no doubt about that – despite some of the bizarre backlash.

And adding Kyogo to his ranks may help given that the forward will already know exactly what the manager is looking for.