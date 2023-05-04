‘I could imagine that’: Tim Sherwood says he could genuinely see Levy hiring 41-year-old manager for Tottenham
Tim Sherwood has said that he could genuinely see Xabi Alonso becoming the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.
Alonso has been strongly linked with the Spurs job over the past 24 hours, and this is a rumour that Sherwood has no problem believing.
Indeed, the former Spurs boss was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, and he said that he could definitely imagine Alonso going in at Spurs, taking a slight dig at the north London club stating that anyone who is in vogue gets to have a go at Tottenham these days.
Could see it
Sherwood stated that he could see Alonso taking this job on.
“Of course we don’t know who will be the Spurs boss next season which may be a big factor. Did you see that Xabi Alonso was linked?” Sherwood said.
“Yeah, I could imagine that, anyone who is in vogue gets the chance to manage Tottenham,” Sherwood said.
Flavour of the Month
This would be a very Man of The Hour appointment from Tottenham.
Xabi Alonso is carving out a very nice managerial career for himself. He’s worked wonders at Bayer Leverkusen this season dragging them from being relegation candidates to European contenders, but let’s not forget, this is his very first job in management.
Alonso has not proven himself over a long period of time, and as we’ve seen with Graham Potter at Chelsea, unproven managers can sink when they’re asked to move up a level like this.
Alonso could well be the next big thing in management, there’s no doubt about that, but it would be a huge gamble from Tottenham to go for him at this point in his career with so much still to prove.
