What Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said about Spurs manager target Xabi Alonso











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on a new manager, according to a report from the Netherlands.

According to De Telegraaf, Xabi Alonso is now Daniel Levy’s new frontrunner for the Spurs hotseat.

Tottenham have been looking for a new permanent manager since March, when Antonio Conte left Spurs.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Tottenham reins, including Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, it looks as though Spurs are eyeing the Bayer Leverkusen head coach, a well-known name in England.

De Telegraaf claims Alonso is ahead of Feyenoord’s Arne Slot on the Spurs managerial shortlist.

They report that Slot’s lack of experience in ‘a major competition’, and a shortage of trophies to his name at present, could count against him.

Alonso’s ‘calibre’ during his playing days as a top midfielder is attractive to Tottenham, De Telegraaf added.

However, Spurs are yet to make contact with his camp or club.

World-class player, rising star manager

Alonso was a world-class midfielder in his playing days and graced the Premier League with Liverpool for five years.

The 41-year-old also played for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Real Sociedad, Eibar and the Spain national team.

Alonso won a host of trophies during his playing career, including a World Cup, two European championships and two Champions Leagues.

And although Alonso is a relative newcomer to the managerial scene, he has hit the ground running.

He took over at Bayer Leverkusen earlier this season when they were 17th in the Bundesliga table.

Alonso has since transformed their fortunes, taking them up to sixth in the German top flight.

Leverkusen are also in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, where Jose Mourinho’s Roma await.

‘He’s been successful everywhere’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is just one of many peers who have sung Alonso’s praises.

In 2016, Arteta and Alonso spoke on the Arsenal YouTube channel about their friendship.

“I follow him very closely, because we have kept in touch forever,” Alonso said, as transcribed by football.london.

“When he moved from Everton to Arsenal, I wanted to know how it works there in Arsenal, and he’s enjoying it so far.”

Arteta also spoke of his admiration for Alonso.

He said: “I’m proud that he’s coming from the same city, and he’s taken that name as well when he’s been at Liverpool or Real Madrid or Bayern Munich because he’s been successful everywhere.”