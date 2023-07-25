Liverpool are on the hunt for a new midfielder, and Joao Palhinha is one player that has been linked with the Reds recently.

However, unfortunately, a move for the Portuguese sensation now looks to be very unlikely.

According to Neil Jones, it is now very unlikely that Palhinha joins Liverpool due to the injury he picked up against Brentford on Sunday during a pre-season friendly for Fulham.

Liverpool need a signing who can come in and make an impact straight away, and, annoyingly, Palhinha could now be out for the next two months with an injury, and the Reds are unlikely to move for a player who will have a staggered start to life at Anfield.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Palhinha unlikely

Jones spoke about the Fulham midfielder on The Redmen TV.

“I think Palhinha was sort of unlikely, given his age and his price, you look at that, he’s a very good player, I watched Fulham quite a bit and I was always impressed by the three in the midfield. I was always sceptical of Palhinha as a signing, a big price for a 28-year-old who is more of a destroyer than a midfielder, if he ever was a serious option I can’t see Liverpool spending big money on a signing who could be out for six weeks if not more, that would be unlike Liverpool, I think you can tick that one off” Jones said.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Frustrating

This is quite frustrating for Liverpool, but it may be even more frustrating for Palhinha.

The Portuguese midfielder’s stock is at the highest it has ever been, and with Liverpool looking at him, he had his chance to make his career-defining move.

Now, after one unlucky injury, that seems to have gone up in smoke, and now, he may be set for another season at Fulham.

Sometimes luck is a massive factor in football, and sadly for Palhinha, the cookie hasn’t crumbled in his favour this time.