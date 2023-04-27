‘I am told’: Fabrizio Romano says Levy has spoken directly with ‘the ultimate leader’ about the Spurs job











According to Fabrizio Romano, Daniel Levy has held direct talks with Vincent Kompany as Spurs continue to search for their new manager.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano discussed the managerial situation at Spurs after the departure of Fabio Paratici.

The Italian’s resignation has meant that Daniel Levy has now had to head up the search for a new manager, and according to Romano, the chairman has spoken to Kompany about the idea of replacing Conte in north London.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Levy has spoken to Kompany

Romano shared what he knows about the Burnley boss and Spurs.

“The change is that Paratici is no longer there, so let’s see what Levy will decide. Paratici was considering some options including Luis Enrique. Now for Daniel Levy, I am told they have spoken to Vincent Kompany, so this could be one of the options, but there is a five-man shortlist at Tottenham. They will take time to decide who is the best option,” Romano said.

What Spurs need

Levy has discussed the Tottenham job with Kompany, and, in all honesty, he could be just the man Spurs need right now.

Described this week by Tony Cascarino as ‘the ultimate leader’. Kompany’s history as a Premier League-winning captain and a Championship-dominating manager will certainly help him when it comes to garnering respect in the dressing room.

Kompany has a brilliant blend of being a young manager with fresh ideas and being an experienced head in the Premier League who will be respected by fans, players and opposition managers alike.

Daniel Levy has gotten a lot wrong at Spurs over the years, but hiring Kompany could well be a rare masterstroke from the Tottenham chairman.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

