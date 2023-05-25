‘I am hearing’: Pundit says he’s been told Newcastle could sign £26m player this summer











Marcelo Brozovic could be a strong transfer target for Newcastle this summer according to Michael Bridges.

Speaking on the Gegenpod, the pundit was speaking about the Magpies’ transfer plans this summer and what he’s been hearing.

As a local lad with strong ties to Newcastle United as a club, Bridges has his finger on the pulse in terms of all the goings on at St James’ Park at the moment, and he says that he keeps hearing two names when asking about Newcastle’s transfer plans – James Maddison and Brozovic.

We’ve been hearing about Maddison for months at this point, but it is intriguing to hear that Brozovic’s name keeps coming up as the £26m player looks like an absolute star.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Brozovic to Newcastle

Bridges shared what he’s been hearing out of Newcastle.

“I was at Leeds when we signed Rio Ferdinand in the Champions League and that was a huge move with the Champions League money that came in. It will be an interesting summer there, the names I am hearing are Maddison and Brozovic is a big name as well that is getting branded about,” Bridges said.

Brilliant signing

It goes without saying that Brozovic would be a remarkable signing for Newcastle this summer.

The Croatian has proven his ability at Inter Milan over the past few years, and he looks very much cut-out for Premier League football.

He would work brilliantly in tandem with Bruno Guimaraes, and the fact that he’s about to play in a Champions League final tells you all you need to know about his ability.

Brozovic is a brilliant player and if Newcastle could get this one over the line they could well lay claim to having the best midfielder in the Premier League.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

