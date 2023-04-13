Report: Newcastle United willing to make offer for Marcelo Brozovic











Italian outlet Milan News have reported that Newcastle United are interested in Marcelo Brozovic and they are ready to make an offer for him.

Inter Milan are ‘thinking of selling’ the player. Inter are short of cash and are willing to offload a number of their high-earning stars in order to invest in the future, while adding more squad depth.

The report goes on to say that Newcastle are ready and willing to offer around £22-26 million for the Croatian. He was key in his country getting to the World Cup final in 2018.

Brozovic could be attracted by making a move to the Premier League. This attraction will increase if Newcastle United manage to qualify for Europe.

Marcelo Brozovic a transfer target for Newcastle

The midfielder was heavily linked to Manchester United in the past by various national publications including The Sun.

The 30 year-old is a defensive midfielder who does tend to chip in with the odd goal. He has a lot of experience across all competitions, including the Champions League. He also has over 300 appearances for Inter Milan.

Brozovic would be a quality signing for Eddie Howe at Newcastle. The club are looking to be a consistent top six team in the Premier League. With this in mind, a signing like Brozovic would be a statement signing.

They definitely need more strength in depth on Tyneside. If you look past their starting XI, you do see their quality start to drop.

The Croatian’s contract doesn’t expire until 2026. Spending around £25 million on the player is not a lot of money at all.

Not only would he add quality, but his experience would be something that he could teach other players in the squad who have never played in Europe before.

