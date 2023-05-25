‘I am being told from the Spurs hierarchy’: Sky journalist shares what he’s now hearing about Arne Slot











It was actually Tottenham Hotspur who pulled out of the deal to bring Arne Slot to north London.

That is according to Rob Dorsett who was speaking to Sky Sports News about the Dutch manager.

It was reported on Thursday morning that Slot had pulled out of talks with Tottenham, but the Sky journalist is led to believe that it was the other way around.

Indeed, according to Dorsett, Spurs moved away from Slot due to the compensation package Feyenoord were demanding, stating that they felt as though they were being used by the 44-year-old manager to get himself a new, bigger contract in Rotterdam.

Spurs pulled away from Slot

Dorsett shared what he knows here.

“My understanding is that it was actually Spurs who decided to walk away from Arne Slot due to disagreements over his buy out clause. Tottenham stress that there have been no conversations with Slot or Feyenoord and they don’t talk about employees of another football club,” Dorsett said.

“There were discussions with intermediaries and that brought out details of a £5m buyout clause, but that doesn’t come into affect until next summer. The price Feyenoord wanted to pay this summer was up for debate, and it’s my understanding that those intermediaries quoted £10m, double that clause, if Spurs wanted Slot and then £5m extra if Spurs wanted his backroom staff too.

“It was at that point that Tottenham felt they were being used and decided to walk away. The feeling I am being told from the Spurs hierarchy is that they were being used by Slot and his representatives to get an improved contract at Feyenoord.”

Someone lined up?

It’s a bold move for Tottenham to move away from one of their top manager targets, that is unless they have someone else lined up.

Daniel Levy is already under so much pressure at Tottenham, so to ditch Slot without a Plan B in mind would be a very bold decision.

Of course, whether or not Tottenham do have another name in mind remains to be seen, but logic suggests that they could well have someone waiting in the wings.

However, as we all know, it’s not always possible to apply logic to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, so your guess may be as good as ours on this front.

