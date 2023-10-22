‘Hypocrites’: Mark Wilson delivers a bizarre Celtic ticket allocation ‘truth’ ahead of Hearts fixture

The away ticket allocation that has engulfed Scottish football over the past two seasons is something that has grabbed many, many headlines.

As Celtic fans all know, this all began when Rangers cut the Hoops away allocation to Ibrox about five seasons ago. Since then, many other clubs have followed suit in a bid to build their own home support.

For some, it has worked, for others it has failed. However, I’m not here to get into the semantics of that but what I do find strange is the suggestion that Celtic are somehow at fault for it. Which is what Mark Wilson seems to suggest here.

The former Hoops defender was speaking ahead of the Hearts fixture today and was offering his opinion on the Edinburgh club making further cuts to Celtic’s away allocation.

Wilson said [Clyde SSB], “That is the truth of the matter. Celtic and Rangers are hypocrites when it comes to this sort of stuff because they are the ones who are caught in each other’s allocations.

“They started it between each other to 750 to 700 to then we’re even hearing that no tickets will be offered to Rangers when it comes to Celtic Park because it’s all about looking after your own fans because you can fill your own stands and that’s a priority.

“So it can’t be any different when they go to places like Tynecastle and expect a full stand or 2000 tickets.

“Listen, don’t get me wrong, for the good of the game and the atmosphere of the game I hope that one day we’ll resort back to a large away crowd at each away ground because it makes for a better atmosphere.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

“It makes for better surroundings, I think, for the players on the pitch. They enjoy it better. But I don’t think we’re going to get there anytime soon.”

Photo by Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, as I’ve already explained before, Celtic are not at fault for the Glasgow Derby away ticket allocation debacle. They simply followed suit.

And as far as no tickets being made available to Rangers for the upcoming December clash, that would be against the SPFL rules and as far as I know, Celtic will be offering their rivals a percentage of tickets within the rules of the game.

Also, unless there is somewhere out there that can correct me, I don’t believe that Celtic have ever cut any other club within the SPFL’s allocation. Ever.

It was quite a bizarre opinion shared by Wilson and one that I don’t think will he shared by many Celtic supporters.

In other news, £1.3m attacker drops out, ‘wonderful’ 31-year-old starts, Celtic Predicted XI vs Hearts