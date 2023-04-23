Hugo Lloris gives injury update after going off in Tottenham v Newcastle











Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris went off injured today after conceding five in the first half against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Lloris put in another nightmare performance for Spurs as he saw Newcastle hammer in five goals inside the opening 22 minutes. It was the most disastrous of starts to any game and saw Tottenham simply whalloped in what should have been their biggest game of the season.

Of course, Lloris’ injury was just another nail in the coffin on a dismal day for Spurs. And speaking to the BBC after the game, the French goalkeeper suggested that he could be out for a while.

“My injury does not sound good, I don’t know if it’s a muscle but around the hip when I kicked. It doesn’t sound good,” Lloris said.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lloris has already missed a few periods this seaso through injury. And withn the experienced France international expected to be replaced this summer, Tottenham fans might well have seen the last of Lloris.

His current £100k-a-week contract runs until 2024. But Spurs could move on this summer and have been linked with Alex Meret this past week.

Of course, it could well open the door for Fraser Forster to get more chances. The big stopper has patiently waited for his chance and did ok enough in the second half at Newcastle today.

TBR’s View: Lloris injury might not be a bad thing for Spurs

For all his brilliance over the years and everything he has done for Tottenham, there is no doubting Hugo Lloris has seen his form fall off a cliff this season.

Lloris has simply not been the same player for a while now. He’s looked short of confidence, seems to make mistakes he wouldn’t have done years ago, and looks a goalkeeper ready to step away a tad.

We don’t like to see any player injured. But really, Lloris being out for the last few games might not be the worst thing to happen to Tottenham.