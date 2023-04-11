Report: Tottenham Hotspur see Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret as Hugo Lloris replacement











NapoliCalcioLive are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur desperately want to sign Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

According to the Italian publication, his performances this season for the current Serie A leaders have impressed Spurs massively.

They have identified Meret as a possible Hugo Lloris replacement. They are ‘determined to focus’ on Meret and it sounds like he is their number one target.

The same report speculates that the goalkeeper could be sold for a price tag above £35 million. This could happen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tottenham keen to sign Alex Meret as Hugo Lloris replacement

Hugo Lloris has been a huge player for Spurs. The Frenchman has been one of their club captains and he has produced many amazing moments in between the sticks.

This season, with the goalkeeper now 36, making a few mistakes and also a bit more injury prone, it looks like Tottenham want a new number one.

Italian goalkeeper Meret has had a fantastic season. He is a huge reason for the club being first in the league. The 26 year old has managed to keep 13 clean sheets and only concede 21 goals in Serie A in 28 games.

Antonio Di Natale was full of praise when Meret was starting his career and hailed him as the ‘new Gianluigi Buffon’. He is currently living up to this praise as a key player for his club.

No doubt Spurs will be looking at a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. It may be hard to prize Meret away from Napoli as they look set to win the league. They will also have Champions League football.

Spurs may have Champions League football, but the race for top four is tight in the Premier League.

