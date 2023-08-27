‘Absolutely incredible’: Michael Owen reacts after Darwin Nunez scores two for Liverpool at Newcastle

Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners at Newcastle today as they came from behind to win against the odds at St James’ Park.

The Reds looked down and out after Antony Gordon had scored and then Virgil van Dijk had been sent off. However, they came roaring back in the second half.

Of course, the big turning point in the game came when Jurgen Klopp introduced Darwin Nunez to the fold. The big Uruguayan scored with two thumping finishes to send the away end into raptures and show he could be a big player for the Reds this term.

And over on X, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was blown away by what he’d seen from Nunez as he provided his instant reaction.

Nunez has struggled to get going this season after not starting the opening few games and would have been frustrated to be on the bench again today.

However, he proved his point emphatically to Jurgen Klopp as he showed the desire and crucially, goalscoring touch to win the game.

Darwin Nunez can be huge for Liverpool

Nunez showed in bits last season that he can be a threat for Liverpool and if he can continue to produce like he did today, then Liverpool have a big player on their hands.

The Uruguayan striker looked a bit raw at times last term but both finishes today looked like those of a well-rounded Premier League forward.

Nunez will end up having a big season if he can keep finishing like this and in turn, should help fire Liverpool into the top four.