‘Huge difference’: John Hartson claims 25-year-old Celtic player will be absolutely key vs Atletico Madrid tonight

Celtic have a monumental task ahead of them tonight to try and get three points against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Coming up against Morata and Griezemann will offer Brendan Rodgers his most sternest test yet in his second tenure as the Celtic manager.

To do it, he will need all his best players available to him and former Celtic striker, John Hartson, says that one of the Hoops’ squad will be absolutely key to get anything from tonight’s game.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I am a little bit more confident. I’ve got a little bit more belief because [Cameron] Carter-Vickers is back in. He came in as a sub against Lazio and missed the game against Feyenoord.

“He glues that back four together for me alongside Scales now as well. I think Scales will start. I think Palma will start as well because he’s been on fire.

“So for me, he makes a huge difference. Defensively that’s where Celtic, in these big games, sometimes the opposition is just a little bit too clever.

“I just think with those players back with the back four, especially Cameron Carter-Vickers, just makes them that little bit stronger defensively.

“I’m not concerned overly about scoring goals. I think Celtic will create chances and score.

“Keeping the door shut at the at the other end, that for me is key.”

The ‘£6m man mountain‘ has been critical for Celtic over the past two seasons. The American defender formed a brilliant partnership with Carl Starfelt which has helped deliver five trophies out of six, including a Treble last season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Now that he has fully recovered from his hamstring injury, Carter-Vickers looks like he is getting back to his best and it is just at the right time for Celtic.

After taking care of Hearts, up next for Carter-Vickers is a crucial night in the Champions League and then another tricky away trip to the capital to face Hibernian this weekend.

The 25-year-old will be vital for Brendan Rodgers tonight. His defensive qualities will be extremely important if Celtic hope to take anything from the Spaniards.

In other news, Celtic predicted XI vs Atletico Madrid tonight: ‘Outstanding’ 22-year-old gets played in new role