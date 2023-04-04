How Tottenham staff reacted after hearing the news that Chelsea had sacked Graham Potter











Tottenham Hotspur are no longer the only elite Premier League club to be without a full-time manager, after Chelsea sacked Graham Potter.

A report from The Independent has now relayed how staff reacted after hearing the news.

Antonio Conte’s time in charge of Spurs always looked like it was going to come to a premature end.

His outburst after the Southampton match was caused by a build-up of frustration over several months.

However, Chelsea had always insisted that Graham Potter was a long-term option at Stamford Bridge.

After being poached from Brighton and handed a long-term contract, Potter last just seven months.

He wasn’t given the easiest task, but the decision to sack him was surprising given the noises coming out of the club.

Tottenham will know their task of finding a new manager may now be made more difficult by Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Potter.

However, it has now put another option on the market in their search to replace Conte.

Tottenham staff reaction to Chelsea sacking Potter

The report from The Independent states that, ‘as the news came through that Graham Potter was leaving Chelsea, there were a few eyes rolled at Tottenham Hotspur.

‘That is because they are now competing for the same managers and, even allowing for league positions and stadiums, Stamford Bridge still has a lot more pull.’

The frustration at Tottenham is understandable, as both clubs will now almost certainly be targeting the same managers.

Spurs have time on their side, having given themselves a week-long head start to find Conte’s replacement.

They also have Cristian Stellini in temporary charge, who is much more experienced than Chelsea’s interim boss Bruno Saltor.

This means that theoretically, they shouldn’t need to rush into a decision as quickly as their London rivals.

Todd Boehly’s decision-making has also been questionable to say the least since buying Chelsea.

Daniel Levy will hope his decades in the game will give him an advantage in find Spurs’s next boss.

Tottenham have long admired Potter, and could end up hiring another manager who has already worked at Chelsea.

