The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has now answered whether Graham Potter could land the Tottenham Hotspur job after being sacked by Chelsea.

Potter was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening following a disappointing six months in west London.

Of course, Tottenham are currently searching for a new permanent manager after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent last weekend.

Many Spurs fans are wondering whether Potter could end up in north London after he was heavily linked with the job during his time at Brighton.

But Ornstein says it is currently ‘unclear’ whether or not the 47-year-old will rock up at Tottenham this summer.

Ornstein on Potter to Spurs

Speaking to The Athletic, Ornstein was asked about the possibility of Potter joining either Leicester City, who also sacked Brendan Rodgers yesterday, or Tottenham this summer.

The journalist revealed that Spurs actually held talks with the now former Chelsea boss two years ago.

“It’s far too early to say,” Ornstein said. “Leicester have long admired Potter and Spurs held discussions with him two years ago but he wasn’t an option until Sunday night.

“Chelsea believe Potter will be better for the experience of the past few months and will go on to be a top coach but it is unclear at which level he will be welcomed back to the Premier League at this stage.

“We will update you as and when we know more.”

Spurs fans would have probably been delighted with the appointment of Potter two years ago, but his stock has fallen dramatically after his spell at Chelsea.

Tottenham need a manager to come through the door with a bit of momentum behind them in order to give the place a much-needed lift.

While Potter is undoubtedly a talented coach, he probably wouldn’t be a popular choice amongst the Tottenham faithful after his spell at Stamford Bridge.

